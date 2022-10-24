Mariah Carey announces ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ shows

Courtesy of Live Nation

It’s that time of year again: Mariah Carey has announced her new holiday shows.

The so-called Queen of Christmas will perform a special two-date-only run, dubbed the Merry Christmas to All! shows. The first show will be on December 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, while the second show will be on December 13 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The shows will feature Mariah performing holiday favorites and will be the only live Christmas concerts she’ll perform this year.

“It’s almost time NEW YORK + TORONTO!!” Mariah tweeted. “Come celebrate Christmas with me this December! lil’ excited lil’ excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!!”

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday October 28 at 10 a.m. ET on LiveNation.com.

