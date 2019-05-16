Mariah Carey and Dua Lipa to perform at annual AmfAR gala

ABC/Heidi GutmanMariah Carey and Dua Lipa will performing at the annual AmfAR gala at the Cannes Film Festival next week, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The fundraising event, set to take place at the Hotel du Cap in Antibes on May 23, benefits the AIDS research charity. Rock band The Struts and legendary singer Tom Jones will also be performing, while Chris Tucker hosts.

This year’s theme is "We Can Be Heroes," inspired by David Bowie's classic song "Heroes." An auction will feature original couture designs from Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Prada.

Over the past 25 years, the AmfAR gala as raised over $210 million.

