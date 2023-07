Margot Robbie has perfectly embodied her character of Barbie as she shows up time after time for the press tour in some of Barbie’s most iconic looks from the 1960’s-1980’s. Fans cannot get enough of Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal who posted the photos of Robbie at the premiers alongside the corresponding Barbie of its time. Fans all over the internet were obsessed with her skirt suits, and sparkly dresses all in her signature Barbie pink, of course. Click here to see the looks!