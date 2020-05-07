Maren Morris to join panel of moms in first-ever It Starts with Mom thought leadership conference

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAWeeks after welcoming her first child, Hayes, in late March, Maren Morris will participate in the virtual It Starts with Mom conference tonight. She’ll be among a large array of new and seasoned mothers, as well as parenting experts.

The first-ever It Starts with Mom thought leadership conference will be hosted by actor Jessica Alba, who's also the founder of The Honest Company. The conference is a partnership with maternal health advocacy group March of Dimes.

Maren’s spot in the conference happens tonight at 7:55 PM ET. It’ll only be the second public appearance the country star has made since giving birth: Her first was a duet performance of “The Bones,” with Hozier, as part of Global Citizen’s recent One World: Together at Home TV and streaming special.

Meanwhile, motherhood has been keeping Maren and her husband, fellow artist Ryan Hurd, busy. The singer has been posting adorable updates on her infant son on social media. Last week, Maren documented baby Hayes’ first trip outdoors, posting a snapshot to Instagram of him snuggled up in a leopard-print, front-facing carrier that Maren was wearing.

tomorrow I’ll be joining @jessicaalba and a slew of moms + experts to chat about what expecting, new & seasoned mothers are dealing with during this time. find out the schedule at https://t.co/BHQ46BJAGt @marchofdimes @honest #ItStartsWithMom pic.twitter.com/9GBA2f2OJ0 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 6, 2020





