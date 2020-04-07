Maren Morris' "The Bones" sets chart record for longest journey to number one

ABC/Image Group LAMaren Morris' hit "The Bones" has topped Billboard's Adult Pop Songs chart, which measures radio airplay, and it's set a new record in the process.

As Billboard notes, it took 45 weeks for the song to reach the top, making it the chart's longest journey to number one. It breaks the previous record of 36 weeks set by The Script's "Breakeven" back in 2010.

This is Maren's second number one on this chart: Her first was "The Middle," with Zedd and Grey, which was number one for seven weeks in 2018.

Meanwhile, "The Bones" has also reached the top 10 on Billboard's Radio Songs chart, which measures airplay across all musical genres. As Billboard reports, it's the first hit by a solo woman to reach the top of that chart and the Country Airplay chart since Taylor Swift's "You Belong with Me" in 2009.

Maren, who recently welcomed her first child, still plans to launch her RSVP: The Tour trek in June; one of her opening acts will be her husband Ryan Hurd.

