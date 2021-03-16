Maren Morris says son Hayes' first birthday party theme will be "Peter Rabbit": "He's just perfection"

ABC

As Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd prepare for their son Hayes‘ first birthday, the couple is centering the theme around a classic childhood book that holds special meaning to them.

The crossover country star reveals that they plan to host a party set on Beatrix Potter‘s classic book, Peter Rabbit. “That’s the book I read to him since he was a newborn,” Maren shares with People.

She also says that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the gathering will be kept to an intimate gathering with family. “Obviously, we’re going to have a very just a family-oriented party, we can’t do the full invitation thing, but we’re going to have a theme,” Maren says.

Though he’s still in the crawling stages, Maren says that Hayes is “so close” to walking. “But I’m not in any rush on that, either, because I’ll be chasing him around even more,” she adds. “He’s just perfection.”

Maren and Ryan welcomed Hayes on March 23, 2020. The couple recently released the duet, “Chasing After You.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.