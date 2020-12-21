Maren Morris cancels 2021 tour: "I truly appreciate your patience on this"

ABC

Maren Morris has cancelled her 2021 RSVP: The Tour.

The singer announced over the weekend that she’s scrapping the tour in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grammy winner notes that, while there is “hope” with vaccine distribution, she still would have had to reschedule her planned shows, so she’s leading with precaution and has decided to cancel altogether. This will allow fans to get full refunds.

“There is so much hope with this vaccine being distributed in 2021, but we are still unsure of when we will be able to do the tour next year,” she writes in an Instagram post.

The tour was originally supposed to kick off in February of this year, but then was moved to June in response to the pandemic and later to spring of 2021.

But Maren does offer a bit of good news: She assures fans that she is working on her third album and looking forward to sharing the new music with fans.

“I truly appreciate your patience on this. I am in the midst of working on my third record, so I hope we can all come together and enjoy live shows safely again soon,” she says.

Ticket holders will receive a full refund at point of purchase.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.