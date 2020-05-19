Maren Morris beats Taylor Swift's Hot Country Songs chart record

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMaren Morris' "The Bones" has become her biggest pop hit since "The Middle," and now it's broken a chart record set by none other than Taylor Swift.

"The Bones" has been number one on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for 11 weeks, setting a new record for the longest-running number one ever on that chart by a solo female artist. Taylor previously held the record with 2012's "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," which topped that chart for 10 weeks.

Bebe Rexha still holds the record as the woman who's spent the most time at number one on the Hot Country Songs chart, but she had an assist from superstar duo Florida Georgia Line, with "Meant to Be," who joined her on the song. "Meant to Be" was number one on the Hot Country Songs chart for an amazing 50 weeks.

"The Bones" has also hit number one on Billboard's Adult Pop Songs chart, and it currently ranks number seven on the publication's Adult Contemporary chart, and #18 on its Pop Songs chart. It's #14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Maren recently had to postpone her planned RSVP tour to 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it's not all bad: At least she can spend more time at home with her new baby boy, Hayes.

