Marc Anthony and wife Nadia Ferreira welcome first baby

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have welcomed their first baby together.

The Grammy-winning singer, 54, announced the happy news in an Instagram post Sunday, just in time for Father’s Day, a coincidence that didn’t go unnoticed.

“God’s timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day,” Anthony wrote in Spanish and English, alongside a black-and-white photo of him cradling his newborn in his arm.

Marc and Nadia, the former Miss Paraguay 2021, married at the end of January and revealed they were expecting in a special Valentine’s Day post.

“Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post, adding in Spanish, “Thank you God for such a blessing in our lives.”

Marc is also the father of twins Emme and Max, who he co-parents with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. He is also a dad to Cristian and Ryan, his sons with former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres.

