Måneskin’s “Supermodel” inspired by LA’s “empty shells”

In some ways, Hollywood, is the land of make believe — and after Italian rockers Måneskin learned that first-hand, it inspired their current single, “Supermodel.”

“We were in LA for a couple of months, and something that really shocked us was the amount of people faking to be celebrities, trying to get to the coolest party with the coolest connection,” frontman Damiano David tells ABC Audio.

“But at the end, they’re empty shells, and you have nothing to share with them, and you can’t really talk with them,” he continues. “And they just want to take something from you to their advantage — but at the end, they’re kinda struggling with it and they’re playing a character.”

As Damiano explains, it wasn’t so much that the band was surprised that Hollywood is full of wannabes and D-listers who are trying to cling to any scrap of fame they can find — it was more that they couldn’t believe that what they’d always been told for years by American entertainment is actually true.

“We talked about like it a lot because we always thought it was something you only get to see in movies or TV shows,” Damiano notes. “But in the end, it’s real!”

Måneskin also appears on the soundtrack of the movie Elvis: They recorded a version of The King‘s 1968 single “If I Can Dream.”

