Måneskin performing on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this weekend

Måneskin is continuing to make firsts in 2022.

The breakout Italian rockers are set to play Saturday Night Live this weekend on January 22, marking their debut performance on the long-running NBC sketch show. MacGruber star and SNL alum Will Forte will host.

Måneskin, of course, had a huge 2021, thanks to their win at the Eurovision Song Contest and their viral hit cover of the Four Seasons song “Beggin’.”

In addition to their first SNL performance, 2022 will include Måneskin’s debut set at Coachella. The iconic California festival takes place this year April 15-17 and April 22-24.

