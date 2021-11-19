Måneskin might go from “Beggin'” to fightin’ if they win an AMA this weekend

MRC Entertainment

The year of Måneskin will continue this weekend when the Italian rockers take the stage at the American Music Awards.

The set will mark the first-ever U.S. award show performance for the Eurovision winners, and they plan to celebrate the occasion appropriately.

“Of course, the event is so important for us,” drummer Ethan Torchio tells ABC Audio. “So we’re gonna do something important, too.”

In addition to performing, Måneskin is also nominated for an AMA: the group’s viral single, “Beggin’,” will compete for the Favorite Trending Song prize. As for who will get to keep the trophy should they win, bassist Victoria de Angelis says it’s up for grabs.

“We will fight about who gets it,” de Angelis laughs. “As we do with every award we get.”

The 2021 AMAs air Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Other nominees include Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly, All Time Low, Glass Animals and AJR for Favorite Rock Artist. Glass Animals and AJR are also up for Favorite Pop Duo or Group.

