Måneskin, Diplo, Walker Hayes & more added to American Music Awards

Courtesy MRC

Måneskin, Diplo and “Fancy Like” singer Walker Hayes have all joined the lineup for the American Music Awards, airing this Sunday night on ABC.

Måneskin will make their U.S. awards show debut performing their hit “Beggin’.” The Italian rockers have also been nominated for Favorite Trending Song, featuring nominees that went viral on TikTok. Walker Hayes will perform “Fancy Like” and Diplo will serve as the AMA’s “musical curator,” and provide the music for the night.

German singer/songwriter Zoe Wees, who broke out last year with “Control,” will be celebrated in a new segment: AMA Song of the Soul, spotlighting artists who use their voices to “inspire change and enable progress.” She’ll perform her song “Girls Like Us.”

Previously announced performers include Olivia Rodrigo, BTS with Megan Thee Stallion, New Edition and New Kids on the Block.

The 2021 American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, air live from Los Angeles on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and will stream the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.