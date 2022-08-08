Måneskin announces behind-the-scenes ‘On the Road’ YouTube series

ABC

Måneskin has announced a new video series giving you a behind-the-scenes look at the band’s life On the Road.

The first episode will premiere this Wednesday, August 10, on YouTube and will follow the Italian rockers’ recent run of summer festival sets, which included a set at Lollapalooza last month.

“Don’t sleep on this ’cause you will laugh,” Måneskin teases. “A lot lot.”

Meanwhile, Måneskin is preparing to launch the band’s first North American tour, kicking off Halloween night in Seattle.

