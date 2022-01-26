Mandy Moore would cast Olivia Rodrigo in ‘﻿A Walk to Remember’ ﻿reboot

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

It’s been 20 years since Mandy Moore starred in the coming of age film, A Walk to Remember, which begs the question — how would she feel about a reboot?

“I would love that,” Moore told People.

The This Is Us star, who starred in the early aught’s movie alongside Shane West, also revealed who she could see taking over her role as Jamie Sullivan telling the outlet, “I don’t know, Olivia Rodrigo or something like that.”

“Someone could redo this film. I would love to see it,” she adds. “It’s been long enough that, yeah, I feel like we’ve earned our place in cinematic history for a reboot at this point.”

