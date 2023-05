Shot of a group of people running along a roadhttp://195.154.178.81/DATA/i_collage/pu/shoots/784328.jpg

May is Brain Cancer Awareness Month & 26-year-old Brian Lewis lost his dad when he was ten. He has started the 50/31 challenge fundraiser where he challenges everyone to run 50 miles in 31 days. He said quote, “My goal is that people start to see what they are really capable of when people come together and start making a difference.” More here