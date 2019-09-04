Man who broke into Taylor Swift's house took shoes off to "be polite," say police

Getty Images For dcp via ABC/Emma McIntyre/AMA2018Unfortunately, Taylor Swift's had her share of stalkers found hanging around outside her various homes, as well as a few actual break-ins. The latest involves a guy who was considerate enough to take his shoes off before he entered her house in Rhode Island.

The Westerly Sun reports that Richard McEwan, a 26-year-old man from New Jersey, broke into Taylor's house last Friday night. Luckily, she wasn't there.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey told the paper, "A pair of orange shoes were found at the doorway where he broke in. When officers asked him why he wasn't wearing any, he told them 'I was always taught that when you go into someone's home, you have to take your shoes off.' He said he did it because it was polite."

According to Lacey, McEwan drove from New Jersey to Rhode Island, jumped a fence, broke a glass door, took his shoes off and then started wandering around "to find Taylor."

Police said this was the first instance they can recall of someone actually making it into the house, though there have been a number of attempts since Taylor bought it.

McEwan was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, as well as willful trespassing. He was released on a $5,000 bond; police are currently working with his family to determine if he should have a mental health evaluation, says the paper.

Police say McEwan is the third unauthorized man to attempt to access Taylor's house since July 19, a fact they attribute to the release of her new album Lover.

Said Lacey, "As with any celebrity, the release of her new album has led to wider media attention. This and related searches that identify the home as her property are likely the reason."

