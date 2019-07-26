Man Steals Ambulance, Drives It To KFC

A Texas man was clearly having a hunger emergency early Thursday morning, so he stole an ambulance and proceeded right to KFC.

According to police, the vehicle was left running outside Cypress Creek psychiatric hospital where Carlton Andrews was formerly a patient. Along the way, he also stopped off at a convenience store to pick up some snacks and cigarettes. Upon catching up to him at a nearby gas station, the cops learned the 56-year-old just “needed a ride”.

Do you sometimes leave the car running while you hop into a store to pick stuff up? Has it ever been a problem?