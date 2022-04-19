Man Sets World Record For Watching Spider Man!

We all have that favorite movie that we’ve watched repeatedly over the years, but there’s one man that has set a record for watching Spider-Man on the big screen.

Florida native Ramiro Alanis has spent $3,500 on tickets to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home almost 300 times leaving him as the world record holder for “most cinema productions attended of the same film.” Believe it or not, Alanis spent 720 hours or 30 days, watching the film 292 times from mid-December to March.

Ramiro broke the same record back by watching Avengers: Endgame 191 times back in 2019. What movie can you not resist watching over and over?