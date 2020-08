A couple was surfing in Australia when the wife was attacked by a great white shark. The husband went with his natural instinct to save his wife and punched the shark out! Literally! He kept punching the shark until it left. No THIS is gangster! He is a hero.

Man Punches Shark After It Attacks His Wife at Australian Beach https://t.co/lAjf0d8bPx — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) August 17, 2020