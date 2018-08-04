Man Gets A Ticket After Saving A Dog?! That Doesn’t Sound Right!

This story is happy and odd at the same time!

While leaving a pet in a hot car can earn the owner a fine, so could a Good Samaritan attempting a rescue. A man in Ohio was cited for criminal damage because he didn’t wait for police before smashing a window to save two dogs who were trapped inside a parked car outside a Walmart.

Richard Hill says he noticed that one of the dogs, a puppy, wasn’t moving, so he grabbed a hammer from his truck to break them out.

Police sympathize with Hill, saying his heart was in the right place, but that he should have waited for cops to arrive.

Hill plans to fight the citation, claiming protection under the state’s “Hot Car” law, and noting that the owner of the car did not receive one.

What would you do if you encountered a pet in a hot car? Do you agree with police that the man should have received the fine? I don’t!