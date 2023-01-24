Man covers entire leg with tattooed lyrics of Taylor Swift’s 10-minute “All Too Well”

ABC

Getting a line from one of your favorite songs tattooed on yourself isn’t that unusual — but one guy is going viral for covering his entire leg with all of the lines from one particular song: the 10-minute “Taylor’s Version” of Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well.”

Alejo Ospina, an adult film star, has documented his new ink on Twitter. It covers his left butt cheek and then goes all the way down his leg. “I love my new leg tattoo,” he tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Ospina explains that he originally wanted to get a tattoo of the lyrics of an Ariana Grande song called “Better Off,” but “it’s not long enough for what i wanted in my leg.”

He adds, “I love this one by TS and it’s pretty much the only one song long enough to cover a whole leg.”

Ospina has already proven he’s a huge Ariana fan by getting an image of her from the cover of her 2016 album Dangerous Woman tattooed on his right shoulder.

And while Ospina didn’t reveal how long the tattoo took to do, the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” is just under 1,000 words — that’s dedication. Or as one fan put it, “Rip to the tattoo artist who had to do all them words omfg.”

But considering the guy’s an adult film star, you’ve got to wonder how Taylor is going to feel about one of her most celebrated songs being on camera during, well … you know.

