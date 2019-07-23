Man charged after being discovered outside Taylor Swift's R.I. house with burglary tools & baseball bat

Getty Images For dcp via ABC/Emma McIntyre/AMA2018

Getty Images For dcp via ABC/Emma McIntyre/AMA2018One downside to Taylor Swift's fame is that she's constantly targeted by stalkers. The latest incident happened on Friday in Rhode Island.

According to the Westerly Sun, an Iowa man was arrested near Taylor's home in the Watch Hill area of Westerly, Rhode Island. 32-year-old David Liddle of Des Moines was charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of a "prohibited weapon other than a firearm." He was formerly arraigned on the charges on Monday.

The paper reports that residents called police to report a suspicious man near the boat yard. When police showed up, Liddle, who was carrying a backback with an aluminum baseball bat sticking out, started walking away. When police caught up to him, he said that he'd just arrived from New York City and was hoping to "catch up with Taylor Swift."

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey told the paper, "He kept telling us he knew her personally and was just coming to visit. He said he was trying to launch his singing career and she had agreed to help."

When police searched Liddle's backpack, they found more than 30 different lock picks, screwdrivers, a crowbar, a window-entry rake, a flashlight, several pairs of rubber gloves and other tools. He was arrested, remanded into custody, ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, and was issued a "no-contact order," prohibiting from attempting to communicate with Taylor or traveling to any of her homes.

Lacey said, "He has a history -- security guards at the home told us that he was already on a watch list because there were concerns he could pose a threat. It is our understanding that he may have visited other properties belonging to Taylor Swift in the past."

