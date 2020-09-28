Man Cave Discovered Under Grand Central Station In NYC

This is just hilarious. Three workers NYC transit employees turned an old storage room into an underground lounge. They hid tv, free weights, fridge, futon, mattress and more behind trick cabinets! They were using the underground lounge to drink and party and what about the mattress hmmm?

The party got shut down and the employees were suspended. Check out pictures of the secret underground man cave HERE.

Doing research on this I found this fun fact. There’s an under Grand Central Station system for Presidents to use in emergencies. It’s like there’s a whole other world u see there!