Man Arrested For Quarantining At Disney!

Well, Disney is a good place to be quarantined, right?

The story as reported by CNN: (CNN) A man arrested for camping at Walt Disney World’s Discovery Island told police he didn’t know he was trespassing on what looked to him like a “tropical paradise,” police said.

The man, who was taken into custody Thursday, had been on the island since Monday or Tuesday to camp for a week, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s ffice report.

The man was charged with a misdemeanor of trespassing on posted property and Friday posted bond. He has a scheduled court hearing in June, according to the court clerk’s office.