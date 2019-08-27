Mama June Says – I’m Leaving My Dirty House Behind And Am Living On The Road In An RV!

Mama June is making it official with her boyfriend Geno. The reality tv star has reportedly left her house in Georgia to live in a RV with him.

Neighbors were complaining that the outside of her house was messy, but it looks like everything was cleared up.

Honey Boo Boo is now staying with other family. Thank goodness!!! I liked them when they were just that fun little GA backwoods family. But when June got mixed up with that gross Geno, everything went downhill. They’re suspected to be doing drugs and all kinds of bad stuff.

Do you think that somehow this will turn into another reality show?! Read more here.