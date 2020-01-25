Mama June is back on Instagram with a plea to her kids.

Mama June has been M.I.A. on Instagram for months. And if you’re like me, you’re just a littttttttle bit curious what is going on with her.

Well, she’s back with a plea to her kids.

She posted a selfie with a smile, but she still doesn’t look like herself.

The post read, Well decided to get back at it im not saying im perfect as everyday is a strugglr n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange as i want them to know i miss n love them very much.

It’s been almost a year since Mama June has seen her children Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin. Mainly because she’s been hanging out and doing drugs with boyfriend Geno Doak.

According to TMZ, the family is not feeling this post because it looks like an old picture of her. Also, they feel that she might be trying to win them over again just to get money for drugs.

Do you think Mama June will be able to make a full comeback one day? You can read more here.