Make it emo: Demi Lovato teaming with Blink-182's Travis Barker for new remix

Demi Lovato is showing off her rocker side with a fresh remix of her latest single "I Love Me."

Demi announced the remix with an Instagram post that read, "#ILoveMe but make it... emo? Out tomorrow night with @travisbarker!!!" She added emojis of a black heart, surprised eyes, a drum and a hand making the "heavy metal horns" gesture to the post.

Travis Barker is, of course, the drummer for iconic pop-punk band Blink-182, but he's also worked with countless other artists: A short list of his collabs include Kanye West, Avril Lavigne, Pink, The Black Eyed Peas, Lil Wayne, Britney Spears, Lil Peep, Eminem, Halsey and Rihanna.

The new remix will be out Thursday at midnight.

In other Demi collaboration news, she joined Tori Kelly for an Instagram Live session on Tuesday to perform "Stone Cold," a song from Demi's 2016 album Confident.

The two artists are both managed by Scooter Braun, so after Demi that Tori was one of the "best vocalists of a generation" and said it would be "an honor" to do something in the studio together, both women said, "Scooter....hello???"

demi lovato saying tori kelly is one of the best vocalists of our generation needs to be heard 24/7 pic.twitter.com/KxWVdaP7wb — ً (@alyssathecIown) May 5, 2020

