This is a really fun science project we’ll call ‘Water and Oil don’t mix’!

What you need:

A water bottle or clear jar

Vegetable or some kitchen oil

Food Coloring

Alka Selzer tablet

Fill the water bottle or jar with one part water, two part oil. Drop some food coloring…it already looks cool. Now drop an alka selzer tab and wow!

