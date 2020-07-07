Make $10K In 3 Months Testing BIDETS! You’re Gonna Go Anyway, Why Not Get Paid!

Bidet company TUSHY is looking for people who want to earn $10,000 just for pooping. The job is a dirty one but someone has to do it and to be considered you must be 21 years or older and be honest and open about your bathroom process.

The three-month position will involve testing various bidets as well as other TUSHY products and comparing them to others on the market, documenting your daily bowel movements, interviewing others about their bathroom habits and sharing your fecal findings on social media.

You must submit a video by the deadline of July 10th. Good Luck!

Pooping for money, is that something you would consider doing? Why or why not?