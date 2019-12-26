Madonna's now "doing nothing in style" after canceling final tour U.S. date

PRNewsfoto/Live Nation Entertainment Madonna wasn't happy about having to cancel the final U.S. show of her Madame X tour, but apparently, she's cheering herself up with some designer outfits.

On Christmas Day, Madonna tweeted a link to an Instagram post that explained that, during her concert in Miami last weekend, she "was in tears from the pain of my injuries, which has been indescribable for the past few days." She then apologized to fans for having to cancel the final show, which was to have taken place December 22.

"I spent the last two days with doctors. Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays. Poking and probing and more tears," she wrote. "They have made it very clear to me that if l am to continue my tour -- I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body."

"I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button," Madonna added. "I thank you all for your understanding, love and support."

Later on Christmas Day, Madonna posted two photos of herself dressed in a striped shirt dress with a black lace corset on top, a coat with a fur hood and a fur-lined hat with ear flaps.

"If Im going to Rest and. Do Nothing at least i Can Do It in Style!" she captioned the image. "Thank you Ricardo @burberry."

That's a reference to designer Riccardo Tisci, Burberry's chief creative officer, who apparently provided Madonna with her new duds.

She added the hashtags "#family #holiday #rest."

Madonna's Madame X tour is set to continue in Lisbon, Portugal on January 12.

