Madonna's "Crave" remix becomes her 49th number one on Dance Club chart

People still "Crave" Madonna on the dance floor.

The remix of her song “Crave,” with Swae Lee, has hit number one on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, making it her 49th number-one hit on that chart. Madonna now has the most Dance Club number ones of any other artist, trailed distantly by Rihanna, who has 33.

“Crave” is Madonna's third Dance Club chart-topper from Madame X, following “Future” and “Medellin.” It’s also her ninth consecutive number one on the chart, her longest such streak.

Madame X debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart in June.

Madonna is currently in the middle of her sold-out Madame X Tour. She kicks off a string of Los Angeles shows on November 13.

