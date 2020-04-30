Madonna's 1994 album 'Bedtime Stories' hits #1 on iTunes chart thanks to fan campaign

JB Lacroix/WireImage

JB Lacroix/WireImageAfter Mariah Carey’s fans sent her 2008 album E=MC2 to the top of the iTunes album chart earlier this week, Madonna fans decided to come through with some nostalgic love too.

The singer’s 1994 album Bedtime Stories reached number one on the iTunes chart Thursday, thanks to a #JusticeforBedtimeStories fan campaign -- and no doubt helped by the album’s discounted $4.99 price on the music service.

“The ‘Bedtime Stories’ album is currently #1 on iTunes U.S!” the Queen of Pop tweeted. “Thank you to all my fans who got it there!! #stayhome musical companion!”

The album peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 when it was originally released in October 1994 and featured the hit songs “Secret,” “Take a Bow,” and “Human Nature.”

Kelly Clarkson also showed Madonna some love today, covering her song "Like a Prayer" for a new "QUARaoke" segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

