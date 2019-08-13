Madonna to play exclusive concerts for Citi cardmembers in NYC and Philadelphia

PRNewsfoto/Live Nation Entertainment

PRNewsfoto/Live Nation EntertainmentAt 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, tickets for two exclusive Madonna concerts are going on sale, and if you're a Citi cardmember, you have a chance to grab them.

As part of Citi's Sound Vault concert series, Madonna will be playing two intimate shows exclusively for cardmembers. One will take place September 18 at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, NY and the other will take place December 10 at The Met Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA.

There's limited availability for both shows; visit CitiEntertainment.com for more information.

Both shows will come in the midst of her Madame X tour, which will play Brooklyn from September 12 to October 7, and in Philadelphia from December 7 through December 11.

As previously reported, Madonna's Madame X tour finds her performing multiple dates in theaters in various cities, rather than one or two stadium shows. She's also playing Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami Beach, Portugal, London and Paris.

