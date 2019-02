GLAAD has announced that they will honor Madonna during the 30th GLAAD Media Awards.

During the May 4 ceremony, Madonna will be recognized for her activism for The LGBTQ community.

“Madonna always has and always will be the LGBTQ community’s greatest ally and it’s only fitting to honor and celebrate our biggest advocate at GLAAD’s biggest event ever,” said GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

Are you impressed that Madonna has stood the test of time? I love, love, love, love her!