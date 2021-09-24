Madonna talks Britney, her daughter and upcoming documentary

Ricardo Gomes

On Thursday night, Madonna graced the New York City premiere of her upcoming Paramount+ documentary Madame X, which streams starting October 8. On the red carpet, she revealed that she’d recently spoken to Britney Spears, her duet partner on the 2003 song “Me Against the Music.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Madonna said of Britney — who she famously smooched at the 2003 MTV VMAs — “[I was] just checking in on her, and congratulating her on her marriage…or her pending marriage. I love her.”

Madonna also told ET that she was “really proud” of her eldest child, 24-year-old Lourdes, who made her Met Gala debut last week and who also can be seen strutting herself in Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 lingerie fashion show, which is now streaming on Amazon.

“Anything is possible for her,” Madonna said of Lourdes, adding, “She’s way more talented than I was, am, whatever.”

Madonna said that her Madame X documentary — which captures her theater tour in support of her 2019 album Madame X — includes “great art, thoughtfulness, incredible dancing, incredible music, provocation, politics, spirituality, family. Everything!”

