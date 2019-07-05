Madonna slot machines now officially coming to a casino near you

Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

Madonna-themed slot machines are finally coming to casinos across the U.S.

The machines, which made their debut at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas in 2017, will feature “Material Girl” imagery and unique game play inspired by the Queen of Pop’s biggest hits from various stages of her career.

The hits themselves will be incorporated into the machines, including “Borderline,” “Get into the Groove,” “Like a Virgin,” “Lucky Star,” “Open Your Heart,” “Vogue,” and, of course, “Material Girl.”

As of this week, you can find out if there’s a Madonna slot machine at a casino near you by visiting Aristocrat-US.com/where-to-play.

