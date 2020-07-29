Madonna reveals that she still needs crutches in order to walk

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Despite undergoing surgery to fix her missing cartilage, Madonna revealed that she’s still suffering from the injuries she sustained while on her Madame X tour.

The “Ray of Light” singer opened up on Monday about her long road to recovery, admitting that she still has ways to go before she can move like she used to.

However, she’s refusing to feel defeated and is making plans on what she plans to do the second she regains full mobility.

Madonna shared a snippet from her 2006 music video for “Sorry,” where she executes a series of dance moves in roller skates as ABBA‘s “Dancing Queen” plays in the background.

“This video gives me hope that not only will I be walking without crutches one day soon but also Dancing and Roller Skating Again,” the seven-time Grammy Award winner expressed.

The 61-year-old made it known how determined she is to make a full recovery, adding “Miss being the Dancing Queen !!” and “Having the time of my life!!”

Currently, she’s undergoing at-home rehab with the help of boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, where she cheekily revealed on July 16 that they’re making sure her exercises are anything but boring.

She previously revealed in May that she was “going to get my regenerative treatment for my missing cartilage.”

Since her Madame X tour kicked off last September, Madonna endured a series of injuries while performing, such as twisting her knees and tearing her cartilage, which forced her to walk with a cane.

Due to the extent of her injuries, it resulted in her cancelling 16 concerts before the tour wrapped on March 8.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.