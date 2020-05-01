Madonna reveals she’s tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pride IslandMadonna has apparently tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

In a stylized Instagram video Thursday dubbed “Quarantine Diaries No. 14,” Madonna narrated her thoughts while typing on a typewriter.

"I took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies,” she said, adding, "So tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car, I'm going to roll down the window and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining.”

But while Madonna is eager to get outside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that just because a person tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies, it doesn’t necessarily guarantee they are immune to the virus.

Madonna, like many other artists, was forced to cancel the remaining shows of her Madame X tour last week due to the pandemic.

