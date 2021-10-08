Madonna releases ‘Madame X’ companion soundtrack, reveals acting regrets on ‘The Tonight Show’

Sean Gallagher/NBC

Madonna‘s new documentary that captures her Madame X tour is now streaming on Paramount+. But if you don’t have Paramount+, you can still experience it with your ears.

Madame X — Music from the Theater Xperience, a companion soundtrack to the film, is now available on all digital download and streaming platforms. The soundtrack and the film were both recorded in January of 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. In addition to live performances of songs from Madonna’s Madame X album, the soundtrack features live versions of hits like “Like a Prayer,” “Frozen” and “Vogue.”

Here’s the full track listing:

“Intro”

“God Control”

“Dark Ballet”

“Human Nature”

“Vogue”

“I Don’t Search I Find”

“American Life”

“Batuka”

“Fado Pechincha” (featuring Gaspar Varela)

“Killers Who Are Partying”

“Crazy”

“Welcome To My Fado Club”

“Medellin”

“Extreme Occident”

“Breathwork”

“Frozen”

“Come Alive”

“Future”

“Like A Prayer”

“I Rise”

In other Madonna news, during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night, she talked about her upcoming biopic, explaining, “The reason I’m doing it is a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men…there’s nobody on this planet that can write or direct or make a movie about me better than me and that is just the truth!”

Madonna also revealed that she turned down the chance to play the role of Catwoman in Batman Returns — which she says she regretted — and the lead in Showgirls, which she didn’t regret. Her biggest regret, however, was turning down a role in The Matrix, which she calls “one of the best movies ever made.”

“I wanted to kill myself!” she told Jimmy of the choice.

