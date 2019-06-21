Madonna recalls meeting "hot" Barack Obama on 'The Tonight Show'

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCMadonna was one of the guests on Thursday's The Tonight Show, where she and host Jimmy Fallon chatted about her recently released Madame X album, her similarly titled tour, and meeting former president Barrack Obama for the first time during her last Tonight Show visit.

"Oh my God, that is probably the most nervous I've ever been in my life, I had butterflies in my stomach, I was completely and utterly starstruck," she recalled.

"He's so hot," she continued, drawing a roar of laughter from Fallon's studio audience, to which she quickly added, "Sorry."

Fallon also recalled Madonna telling Obama, "You're the only reason I'm doing this show."

"I can hear you. I can hear you," was Jimmy's response.

The 60-year-old Material Girl -- who left her Madame X eye patch at home in favor of a veil, a pillbox hat, and a cleavage-enhancing blue-and-black sequined cocktail dress -- may not have a shot at marrying the former president, but that didn't stop her from proposing to Fallon. She joking that she and her "husband," 25-year-old Latin superstar Maluma, have an open marriage, and she and Jimmy could have the same.

Unless it's the best-kept secret in pop, Madonna was almost certainly referring to the faux marriage she and Maluma act out in the video for their "Medellin" collab.

Earlier, Madonna joined Fallon for a new game called, "Neon Dance Battle," where they took turns displaying their best dance moves to beats Jimmy's house band, The Roots, laid down.

Madonna's Madame X tour, which will consist of intimate theater performances, kicks of with 17 dates at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York running from September 12-October 6.

