Madonna rails against "New York Times Magazine" cover story: "It makes me feel raped"

Photograph by JR for The New York Times Let's just say Madonna is a wee bit upset about her new cover story in the New York Times Magazine.

Sharing the article's cover photo on Instagram, the Queen of Pop posted a lengthy rant explaining why she was so disappointed in the profile by writer Vanessa Grigoriadis.



"It seems you can't fix society and its endless need to diminish, disparage or degrade that which they know is good. Especially strong independent women," she writes.

"The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people don't get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand-in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age, which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN!"



Madonna continues, "Women have a really hard time being the champions of other women even if they are posing as intellectual feminists. I'm sorry I spent 5 minutes with her. It makes me feel raped. And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy, having been raped at the age of 19."

The star then concludes that the interview is "further proof that the [New York Times] is one of the founding fathers of the Patriarchy," adding, "And I say—-DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY woven deep into the fabric of Society. I will never stop fighting to eradicate it."

Madonna's new album Madame X is due June 14.

