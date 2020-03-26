Madonna pays tribute to 'Desperately Seeking Susan' co-star who died of COVID-19 complications

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty ImagesMadonna is paying tribute to her Desperately Seeking Susan co-star Mark Blum, after the actor passed away Thursday at age 69 due to complications from COVID-19 coronavirus.

"I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus," she posted, along with two photos of them from the film.

"This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny warm, loving and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!!"

She added, "Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way. we need to stay grateful -be hopeful- help each other-and follow the quarantine rules!"

Blum made appearances in numerous films including Crocodile Dundee, Blind Date and Shattered Glass, as well as TV shows including St. Elsewhere, Frasier, The Sopranos, The West Wing, Law & Order, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, The Blacklist and Elementary.

More recently he had a recurring role on the Netflix show You and guest starred on HBO's Succession.

