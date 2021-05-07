Madonna makes cameo appearance in Snoop Dogg’s “Gang Signs” video

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After name-dropping Madonna in his new song “Gang Signs,” Snoop Dogg got the Queen of Pop to make a cameo in the video for the song.

In her brief appearance, she’s seen taking a puff as Snoop raps the line “while I’m passing joints to Madonna.”

“Was so much fun to show up in @SnoopDogg video for his new song Gang Signs!” Madonna tweeted, along with a snippet of the video.

In the song, featuring Mozzy, Snoop also shouts out his pal Martha Stewart with the lyric, “Crip walking with my homegirl Martha,” as well as former president Barack Obama.

“Gang Signs” appears on Snoop’s album From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites, released last month.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.