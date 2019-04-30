Madonna launches the #MedellínChaChaChallenge

Steven Klein @stevenkleinstudioSince the last time Madonna released an album, the dance challenge craze has taken over social media, so she's getting in on the action.

The Queen of Pop's new single "Medellín" opens with her saying, "One-two, cha-cha-cha," and in the video for the song, she plays a dance instructor -- so the idea of launching the #MedellínChaChaChallenge is pretty much a no-brainer.

On her Instagram, Madonna posted a brief clip of her and Maluma -- her duet partner on the song -- showing off a few moves while rehearsing for her performance on Wednesday night's 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

"#medellinchachachachallenge tag your cha cha cha video," she captioned the video. "I’ll be sharing the best on my page!"

"Medellín" is the first single from Madonna's new album Madame X, due out June 14.

