Madonna joins Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a performance of “Music” using classroom instruments

Todd Owyoung/NBC

On Wednesday’s The Tonight Show, Madonna joined host Jimmy Fallon and his house band The Roots in the Tonight Show Music Room for a version of “Music,” from her new compilation album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones — performed with classroom instruments.

In the recurring segment, Fallon and The Roots back music artists for a version of one of their popular songs, using instruments you would find in a classroom.

In this case, it was Madonna rocking the triangle, with Fallon pounding a wood block while Roots members played a toy xylophone, a melodica, a toy guitar, tambourines and shakers.

Past music room guests have included Justin Bieber, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and Adele.

Madonna also shared the stories behind a couple of her number-one hits, including “Everybody,” which she said she convinced the DJ at a New York City club called Danceteria to play, marking the first time she saw people dancing to one of her songs.

She also shared a story about her notorious 1984 MTV Video Music Awards performance of “Like a Virgin.”

“I walked down these very steep stairs of a wedding cake and I got to the bottom and I started dancing and my white stiletto pump fell off,” she recalled. “I was trying to do this like smooth move, like dive for the show and make it look like it was choreography, and my dress flipped up and my butt was showing!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.