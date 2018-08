INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 27: Singer Madonna performs during her 'Rebel Heart' tour at the Forum on October 27, 2015 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

What’s a girl to do when she’s not hip to the tunes that pop artists are pumping out? She puts out her own new album!

In an interview with Vogue Italia, Madonna expressed her concern saying, “Everything’s so formulaic, and every song has 20 guest artists on it, and everyone sounds the same.”

Madonna also said she wished more artists would “dare to be different.”

Madonna told the magazine she has a new album coming out before the end of the year! Are you excited to hear some new Madonna tunes?