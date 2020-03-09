Madonna is the latest star to cancel shows over coronavirus concerns

PRNewsfoto/Live Nation Entertainment For once, Madonna has canceled shows on her current tour for a reason that has nothing to do with personal illness or injury.

Sky News reports that Madonna's shows in Paris, France on Tuesday and Wednesday have been called off due to new restrictions imposed by the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Specifically, France on Sunday banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people to help halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Madonna's Madame X tour has been plagued by cancellations and postponements, mostly due to injuries the 61-year-old Queen of Pop has suffered onstage as a result of the physically demanding show.

Other artists who've recently canceled or postponed concerts or tours due to the COVID-19 outbreak include Mariah Carey, Richard Marx, Avril Lavigne, Green Day, and K-pop superstars BTS. The annual South by Southwest Festival in Austin, TX was canceled last week.

