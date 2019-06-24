Madonna earns ninth #1 album with 'Madame X'

Interscope Records

Thirty-four years after she scored her very first Billboard 200 #1 album and eleven years after her last one, Madonna's just notched her ninth number-one debut with her latest, Madame X.

Released June 14, Madame X moved 95,000 equivalent album units, with an impressive 90,000 of those being actual album sales, according to Billboard. The album includes the hit singles "Medellin" and "Crave," collaborations with Maluma and Swae Lee, respectively.

The feat makes Madonna, who turns 61 in August, second only to Barbra Streisand among women who have the most Billboard 200 number-one albums. Streisand has eleven number-ones, while The Beatles lead all artists, with 19.

The feat's also impressive when you consider six of Madonna's nine #1 albums were released in the 2000s, following an eleven-year drought that began with 1989's Like a Prayer. Madonna's previous #1 albums include MDNA and Hard Candy, both from 2008; 2005's Confessions on a Dance Floor; 2003's American Life; Music, from 2000; 1989's Like a Prayer; 1986's True Blue; and Like a Virgin, from 1985.

