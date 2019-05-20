Madonna confirms dates, adds new shows for Madame X tour

PRNewsfoto/Live Nation Entertainment

Fans will now have even more chances to see Madonna on tour this year.

The Queen of Pop has confirmed new North American dates for her Madame X tour. She’ll be playing three shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, three shows at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, three shows at The Met in Philadelphia and five shows at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater.

Due to high demand, Madonna has also added even more dates in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Ticket requests can be submitted through the Madonna.LiveNation.com portal now through Friday, May 24 at 12:00 noon ET. Every ticket purchased includes a CD of Madonna's new release, Madame X, in stores June 14.

The North American tour will start September 12 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

Here are the new dates:

Brooklyn, NY -- 10/2, 10/3, 10/5, 10/6, 10/7

Chicago, IL -- 10/23, 10/24

Los Angeles -- 11/19, 11/20

Las Vegas, NV -- 11/7, 11/9, 11/10

Boston, MA -- 11/30, 12/1, 12/2

Philadelphia, PA -- 12/7, 12/8, 12/11

Miami, FL -- 12/14, 12/15, 12/17, 12/18, 12/19

